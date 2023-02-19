Strong winds usher in an early taste of spring

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a couple cloudy, cooler days, spring rushes in for a few days before the next chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

Despite the clouds, temperatures are expected to stay fairly mild this evening. We’ll stay in the mid 60s through sunset before settling into the mid and upper 50s by Monday morning.

Many folks are lucking out with the day off on Monday, and it looks to be spectacular! We’ll see more sun than clouds on Presidents Day along with a southwest breeze gusting up to 25 mph. Highs will be very spring-like in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday will be much the same with the only difference being a bit more wind. This will push high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s across Texoma! Thanks to the dry air, the dry ground and the stronger wind gusts, we’ll have to contend with an elevated fire danger.

Thankfully, another round of rain tries to lower that risk, but it won’t add up to much. The wet weather will move in shortly after midnight on Tuesday night, soak the morning commute Wednesday before heading out by lunchtime. As the rain moves on, skies will clear and gusty southwest winds over 40 mph will start to dry out the surface once again. Despite the rain, we’ll have to monitor the fire danger once again. Highs will reach the mid 70s.

Behind the cold front, skies will stay sunny, but we’ll shave off about 20 degrees from our warmest day. Thursday will be in the mid 60s. Friday tops out in the lower 50s.

Another chance for rain arrives on Saturday with highs in the 60s.

