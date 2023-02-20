Email City Guide
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California

FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. O'Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times.(Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Catholic bishop who was fatally shot over the weekend in Southern California, authorities said Monday.

A person was arrested in the killing of Bishop David O’Connell, who was found in his home with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Lizette Falcon said. Falcon said details would be provided at a news conference at noon Pacific time.

O’Connell, 69, was killed Saturday just blocks from the St. John Vianney Catholic Church, part of his archdiocese, in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities have not said whether the bishop was targeted or if his religion might have been a factor.

O’Connell had been a priest for 45 years and was a native of Ireland, according to Angelus News, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest. In 2015, Pope Francis named him one of several auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

