Eagles Lodge hosts chili cook off

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Feb. 18 The Eagles Lodge hosted a chili cookoff in Wichita Falls.

This event was done to raise money with all of the funds raised going toward helping the community and other non profit organizations. Arnold Brake with the eagles lodge said he thinks this event is important.

“I think it’s a good time any time that you can get people together as group to work together as one it’s always a positive thing and as long as you got positivity it’s a win win situation it’s very good deal,” Braker said.

This event has been happening for over 20 years and this year 25 people participated as chili cooks.

