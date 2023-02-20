Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

NOTE: VIDEO DOES NOT HAVE SOUND. Ralphie is a French bulldog described by a New York shelter as "a terror in a somewhat small package." (Source: Niagara SPCA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (CNN) - He now has three strikes against him – but he’s not out.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as “a terror in a somewhat small package.”

This week, he was returned yet again after another unsuccessful adoption.

The Niagara SPCA said in a Facebook post that Ralphie “proved to be more than she could handle,” and she returned him two weeks later.

The canine menace went viral a few weeks ago through the shelter’s ad for Ralphie, with phrases including “wrath will ensue.”

Ralphie’s first family found a new home for him after unsuccessful training.

His second home didn’t take after that family said Ralphie “annoyed” their older dog.

Following his now third failed adoption, the shelter has enrolled Ralphie in a six-week boarding and training program.

Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit. The shelter said he does have a bite history and will not be placed in a home with children or other pets.

If you’re interested in adopting Ralphie, please send a letter of interest and dog experience “resume” and include why you believe your home is the right fit for Ralphie to dragonadoption@niagaraspca.org.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona ATV Parade
Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona ATV Parade and Crawfish Boil
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The one-time services were provided free of charge.
MSU Texas hosts Give Kids a Smile Day
FILE - Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., waits to speak during a news conference at the Arizona Capitol...
Congress floats ways to secure skies after Chinese balloon
'Fire-breathing dragon' dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times