Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Horton Classic Car Museum to close

The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public, museum officials announced Monday on Facebook.

Museum officials said the closure comes after the owner, Pete Horton, passed away.

Hometown Pride Tour: Honoring Pete Horton

The museum’s last day of business will be on Saturday, Feb. 25. It will be open until then from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona ATV Parade
Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona ATV Parade and Crawfish Boil
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Big Brothers Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars

Latest News

Wichita Falls
SNAP benefits to change amounts in March
Duncan Regional Hospital gives heart health awareness tips
Duncan Regional Hospital gives heart health awareness tips
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
WFISD to show Screenagers
WFISD to premiere Screenagers program