Horton Classic Car Museum to close

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public, museum officials announced Monday on Facebook.

Museum officials said the closure comes after the owner, Pete Horton, passed away.

The museum’s last day of business will be on Saturday, Feb. 25. It will be open until then from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

