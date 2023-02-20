Email City Guide
I.D.E.A WF orientation to help entrepreneurs

$50,000 in cash donations will be raised from the business community and all of those funds raised will go directly to the winners.
Orientation presentation
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I.D.E.A WF held their fourth orientation session at Midwestern State University Saturday to inform interested entrepreneurs on what exactly their program does. That is to help them gain a better understanding of how to develop, build, and grow sustainable businesses. This year I.D.E.A WF is returning to the original objective which is to assist local entrepreneurs in opening or expanding their businesses.

“It means a lot to me, my passion is small business owners I’ve been doing that for the last twenty years in one company or another. It’s a great feeling to be able to help someone get the tools and the information they need to move from point A to point B,” Jeannie Hilbers, I.D.E.A WF coordinator said.

