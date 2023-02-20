MSU Texas hosts Give Kids a Smile Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dental hygiene students at Midwestern State University provided free cleanings to kids Monday morning.

It’s called Give Kids a Smile Day and children between the ages of 4-12 got free cleanings, X-rays or any other care they could’ve needed.

The services are performed by students under the supervision of faculty and a dentist.

”It benefits us because we need to meet certain requirements for graduation, we have to see so many children and get that hands-on experience,” dental hygiene senior Logan Martin said. “Give them cleanings and learn patient management with them and it helps us just, you know, figure out how we’re going to help children in the future and help the kids in Wichita Falls.”

The one-time services were provided free of charge to families who signed up for the event. February is National Children’s Dental Health Month; developing good dental health habits helps children get a jumpstart on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.