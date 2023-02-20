Thunderstorm chances are in the 7-day forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 76° with overcast skies. We will have a slight chance for a light shower off and on throughout the day. Monday night, we will have a low of 56° with overcast skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 85° with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Tuesday night, thunderstorm chances return to Texoma. We will have a 60% chance of storms that continue over into the day.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 76° with a 60% chance of storms. However, another thing to mention about Wednesday, it will be very windy. We will have strong winds out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph. Thursday, we will have a high of 65° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 36° with overcast skies. Rain chances return Friday and last through the weekend.

