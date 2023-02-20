Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Thunderstorm chances are in the 7-day forecast

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 76° with overcast skies. We will have a slight chance for a light shower off and on throughout the day. Monday night, we will have a low of 56° with overcast skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 85° with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Tuesday night, thunderstorm chances return to Texoma. We will have a 60% chance of storms that continue over into the day.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 76° with a 60% chance of storms. However, another thing to mention about Wednesday, it will be very windy. We will have strong winds out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph. Thursday, we will have a high of 65° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 36° with overcast skies. Rain chances return Friday and last through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Final day for the Nocona Mardi Gras festival
Final day for the Nocona Mardi Gras festival

Latest News

Strong winds usher in an early taste of spring
kauz wx
Thunderstorm chances are in the 7-day forecast
Warm, windy to start the new week
Increasing Clouds and Temperatures
Increasing Clouds and Temperatures