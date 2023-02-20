WFISD to premiere Screenagers program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD invites parents to a free showing of “Screenagers: Next Chapter” on Feb. 25.

The showing is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the film is the second part of the documentary that was shown to parents in the fall.

The event will take place at the career education center and will include drinks, popcorn, and nachos.

Screenagers is an award-winning film that probes into the vulnerable corners of family life and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games and academics. The film offers solutions on how we can help our kids navigate the digital world.

The viewing of the film is being offered as part of the district’s title 1 showcase. A Title 1 presentation will be given prior to the movie.

