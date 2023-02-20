Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD to premiere Screenagers program

WFISD to show Screenagers
WFISD to show Screenagers(Wichita Falls ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD invites parents to a free showing of “Screenagers: Next Chapter” on Feb. 25.

The showing is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the film is the second part of the documentary that was shown to parents in the fall.

The event will take place at the career education center and will include drinks, popcorn, and nachos.

Screenagers is an award-winning film that probes into the vulnerable corners of family life and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games and academics. The film offers solutions on how we can help our kids navigate the digital world.

The viewing of the film is being offered as part of the district’s title 1 showcase. A Title 1 presentation will be given prior to the movie.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona ATV Parade
Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona ATV Parade and Crawfish Boil
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Big Brothers Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars

Latest News

TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
Eagles Lodge hosts chili cook off
Eagles Lodge hosts chili cook off
Eagles Lodge hosts chili cook off
Eagles Lodge hosts chili cook off
MSU Texas hosts Give Kids a Smile Day
MSU Texas hosts Give Kids a Smile Day