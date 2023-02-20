Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Museum of Art holds workshop

Wichita Falls Museum of Art
Wichita Falls Museum of Art
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU held an On The Wall workshop which included making a bird house Saturday.

The workshop was inspired by artwork made by Katherine Liontas-Warren. It is currently showing in the WFMA’s Collector’s Circle Exhibit. After a short discussion, participants got to design and paint their own 3-D birdhouses. The class was led by Sarah Griego, education coordinator.

“I just feel very excited and happy for my community that I get to share these workshops and they always come in happy and leave happy and that just really warms my heart,” Griego said.

If you’re interested in future workshops you can click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona ATV Parade
Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona ATV Parade and Crawfish Boil

Latest News

Orientation presentation
I.D.E.A WF orientation to help entrepreneurs
Final day for the Nocona Mardi Gras festival
Final day for the Nocona Mardi Gras festival
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars
Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars