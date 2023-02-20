Wichita Falls Museum of Art holds workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU held an On The Wall workshop which included making a bird house Saturday.

The workshop was inspired by artwork made by Katherine Liontas-Warren. It is currently showing in the WFMA’s Collector’s Circle Exhibit. After a short discussion, participants got to design and paint their own 3-D birdhouses. The class was led by Sarah Griego, education coordinator.

“I just feel very excited and happy for my community that I get to share these workshops and they always come in happy and leave happy and that just really warms my heart,” Griego said.

