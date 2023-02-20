Email City Guide
Windy and Warm with Some Rain

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A storm system brings windy, warm, weather to Texoma both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will gust out of the southwest above 30 at times. Highs will be in the 80s both days! The storm system will bring a round of showers or thundershowers to the area late Tuesday night and very early Wednesday. At this time, it does not look like a lot of rain for Texoma with most of it passing north and east of here. Cooler weather returns for the end of this week with more rain chances possible by the weekend.

