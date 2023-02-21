Email City Guide
Backdoor Theatre presents Xanadu

By Norman Garcia
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre’s cast and crew were able to give some details about their upcoming show Xanadu.

Xanadu follows the journey of a Greek muse who descends from Olympus on a quest to Venice Beach, California in the year 1980 to inspire the first roller disco.

All shows will start at 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

  • February 17-18
  • February 23-25
  • March 2-4

You can purchase tickets online at their website.

