Backdoor Theatre presents Xanadu
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre’s cast and crew were able to give some details about their upcoming show Xanadu.
Xanadu follows the journey of a Greek muse who descends from Olympus on a quest to Venice Beach, California in the year 1980 to inspire the first roller disco.
All shows will start at 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- February 17-18
- February 23-25
- March 2-4
You can purchase tickets online at their website.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.