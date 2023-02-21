Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Buffalo Soldiers visit local church

“We had one female Buffalo Soldier, her name was Kathy Williams."
By Blake Hill
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Buffalo Soldiers visited New Jerusalem Baptist Church to present a history of what hardships previous Buffalo Soldiers went through.

The presentation gave a brief history of specific soldiers, including Kathy Williams, a woman who disguised herself as a man and took a pay-cut to join them.

“We had one female Buffalo Soldier, her name was Kathy Williams. Kathy Williams, in her day she was a cook, a laundrist, she did all the work as she went around with most militaries,” said the Buffalo Soldier guest speaker.

The presentation was a great history lesson for the members of the church, and taught what the Buffalo Soldiers were all about, equality.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle flipped during wreck on Windthorst Road.
WCSO vehicle flipped near Windthorst Road
Wichita Falls
SNAP benefits to change amounts in March
The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
Horton Classic Car Museum to close
James Staley III.
James Staley trial to begin on Feb. 22
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week

Latest News

City of Wichita Falls receives finance award
Midwestern State University
MSU Texas to host health fair
WCSO pursuit results in accident
WCSO pursuit results in accident
MSU Texas Faculty Forum returns with Robert Forrester
MSU Texas Faulty Forum returns with Robert Forrester