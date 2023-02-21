Buffalo Soldiers visit local church

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Buffalo Soldiers visited New Jerusalem Baptist Church to present a history of what hardships previous Buffalo Soldiers went through.

The presentation gave a brief history of specific soldiers, including Kathy Williams, a woman who disguised herself as a man and took a pay-cut to join them.

“We had one female Buffalo Soldier, her name was Kathy Williams. Kathy Williams, in her day she was a cook, a laundrist, she did all the work as she went around with most militaries,” said the Buffalo Soldier guest speaker.

The presentation was a great history lesson for the members of the church, and taught what the Buffalo Soldiers were all about, equality.

