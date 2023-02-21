City of Wichita Falls receives finance award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The award was given for the City’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the 2021 fiscal year.

The report was judged by an impartial panel meeting the high standards of the program.

“We are proud to have received the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the past 27 consecutive years,” said City Manager Darron Leiker. “We believe participation in the GFOA program enhances our citizens’ understanding of Wichita Falls finances, and attaining this award demonstrates our commitment to financial transparency by sharing information consistent with the highest standards in governmental financial reporting.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by government and its management.

