MSU Texas to host health fair

Midwestern State University
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas’ Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services will host their Community Health Fair in the Centennial Hall on the MSU Texas campus.

The 22nd Annual Community Health Fair is from 9 a.m. till noon on Friday, March 3.

The event is open to the public and features free health screenings and educational demonstrations in health practices such as CPR.

Students from nursing, respiratory therapy, radiology, athletic training, exercise physiology, and dental hygiene students will be participating in this fair.

Other screenings are available such as blood pressure readings and HIV and STD tests. Educational activities related to nutrition, exercise, smoking cessation, violence/abuse prevention, drug/alcohol abuse prevention, drunk driving, stress reduction, dental health, breast self-exams, emergency preparation, and more will be available.

