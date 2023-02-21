MSU Texas Theater’s Production of Moonlight and Magnolias

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas Theatre will present Ron Hutchinson’s Moonlight and Magnolias in the Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre.

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23-25, and at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Over the course of five days, three men, frantically craft a beloved screenplays of all time. Hutchinson’s play, based on historical events, is written as farce, but the characters also deal with serious questions about race and the fragile position of Jewish executives in Hollywood.

Admission is free for MSU Texas students, faculty, and staff and $10 for the general public.

