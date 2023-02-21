Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas Theater’s Production of Moonlight and Magnolias

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas Theatre will present Ron Hutchinson’s Moonlight and Magnolias in the Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre.

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23-25, and at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Over the course of five days, three men, frantically craft a beloved screenplays of all time. Hutchinson’s play, based on historical events, is written as farce, but the characters also deal with serious questions about race and the fragile position of Jewish executives in Hollywood.

Admission is free for MSU Texas students, faculty, and staff and $10 for the general public.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle flipped during wreck on Windthorst Road.
WCSO vehicle flipped near Windthorst Road
Wichita Falls
SNAP benefits to change amounts in March
The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
Horton Classic Car Museum to close
James Staley III.
James Staley trial to begin on Feb. 22
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week

Latest News

MSU Texas Faculty Forum returns with Robert Forrester
MSU Texas Faulty Forum returns with Robert Forrester
WF City Council considering ordinance updates for electric scooters
WF City Council considering ordinance updates for electric scooters
Backdoor Theatre presents Xanadu
Backdoor Theatre previews Xanadu
WF City Council considering ordinance updates for electric scooters
WF City Council considering ordinance updates for electric scooters