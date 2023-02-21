Theatre programs helping child development

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre is one place that has helped students walk away with life long skills.

Katie Miltner is a former student at Backdoor Theatre and began taking classes when she was in the sixth grade. Katie said that what she learned while she attended Backdoor Theatre helps her with what she actively faces in life.

“Theatre, especially Backdoor Theatre, has given me a sense of self,” Miltner said.

Miltner started taking theatre classes when she was in middle school. She said it took some time for her to build confidence and theatre helped her not only build that confidence, but also develop the associated soft skills.

“Social skills is a big thing that will help with acting. I started going to a different school when I started acting an so that helped me be way more social then I was already and it helped me connect with people by being more social,” Katie said.

As for Jaivyn Callender it’s his first time taking theatre classes and he’s already gained something every kid needs to get on stage.

“I think I’m gonna be brave. We play games and stuff like that and normally we practice for talking out,” Callender said.

Miltner said theatre helped her sort out her emotions as a teen.

“I think when you’re in a tough place mentally and emotionally finding something that you love, for me being theatre is an outlet to just let go and relax,” Miltner said.

Although every student enters theatre with different goals, they all leave knowing themselves a little better.

