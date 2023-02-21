WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On the evening of Feb. 20, a Wichita County Sheriff’s vehicle was involved in an accident during a pursuit.

According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Melvin Joyner, The Wichita County Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle west of Henrietta after receiving information from a public safety trooper. As the trooper was handcuffing one subject, the other jumped into the vehicle and started going down U.S. 287.

WCSO said another deputy was travelling on Windthorst Road to assist the trooper in the pursuit when a vehicle travelling on Sunnyside Lane entered Windthorst Road and struck the passenger side of the WCSO patrol vehicle. The accident resulted in the patrol vehicle rolling over on its side.

The deputy was apparently treated and released from United Regional Health Care for a hand injury.

The suspect in the pursuit was identified as Antonio Dean Ridley.

WCSO pursuit results in accident (Wichita County Sheriff's Office)

Ridley was placed under arrest and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center.

Ridley was charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana over four ounces under five pounds in a Drug Free Zone.

