WF City Council considering ordinance updates for electric scooters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is planning changes to ordinance that governs rental electric scooters.

Director of Aviation, Traffic and Transportation John Burrus asked the council to consider updating the ordinance to be more open.

Bird, a national electric scooter company, is looking at coming to Wichita Falls, but would like the current ordinance to be changed. Currently the ordinance limits where the scooters can go using a geo-fence.

“Bird, the national company had actually been working with MSU, and MSU is on board with bringing scooters onto their campus, or so I was told. We’ll work with MSU on that, but it sounded like MSU was waiting until the City of Wichita Falls expanded the ordinance,” Burrus said.

The scooters downtown are owned by WF Goat Scooters, and service the business district downtown. By expanding the ordinance these current scooters and any new scooters could go much further.

Updating the ordinance will not affect personal scooters, only company owned rental scooters.

