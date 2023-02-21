Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD school board approves purchase of eight new school buses

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees approved eight new school buses on Feb. 20, collectively worth more than $1,000,000.

The district has been managing their spending and said this was a necessity.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths said this was a proactive move because they are preparing for the additional bus routes they will soon have.

Those additions are because of a number of changes, including the Legacy and Memorial High Schools opening in Fall 2024.

There are also three buses aging out that need to be replaced. However, the district won’t actually pay for the buses until next year when they receive them, which allows them to prepare financially.

“It will be one-million dollars that we take out of the fund balance, but it won’t be taken out until later on once we receive the buses which will be on the next budgetary year,” Dr. Griffiths said. “That allows us to make a year worth of changes and make sure we have that one-million dollars.”

Griffiths said that they will look to sell the three buses that have aged out, which will put money back into the fund balance.

They expect to receive the buses in late August or early September of 2024. Griffiths said they could run into bus route issues if they don’t receive them before the start of the 2024 school year, but they will have a better idea of that come this time next year.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
Horton Classic Car Museum to close
Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Wichita Falls
SNAP benefits to change amounts in March

Latest News

Theatre programs helping child development
Theatre programs helping child development
Theatre programs helping child development
Theatre programs helping child development
Mike Rucker was first sworn in as a Wichita Falls ISD school board member in 2016.
Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires
Vehicle flipped during wreck on Windthorst Road.
WCSO vehicle flipped near Windthorst Road