Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires

Mike Rucker was first sworn in as a Wichita Falls ISD school board member in 2016.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees Place 2 member Mike Rucker has stepped down from his current position on the board.

In his Monday announcement, Rucker said he retired to concentrate on his health, family and church.

“Dr. Lee, I know you are going to lead this district to greater heights,” Rucker said in his resignation letter. “You have a tremendous responsibility and challenge ahead of you and I know you are up to meeting and surpassing all that is expected.”

Rucker was first sworn in as a school board member in 2016. He also formerly served as board president, and had two years left on his current term.

“May God richly bless you and thank you again for allowing me to serve as trustee and president,” Rucker said.

