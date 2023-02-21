Flipped car near Windthorst Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement responded to a incident on Old Windthorst Road and Sunnyside Lane during a pursuit on the evening of Feb. 20.

Crews on the scene said a Wichita County Sherriff’s vehicle was flipped during the wreck.

Our team has reached out to the Wichita County Sherriff’s Office as well as Wichita Falls DPS.

