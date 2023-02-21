Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Flipped car near Windthorst Road

Vehicle flipped during wreck on Windthorst Road.
Vehicle flipped during wreck on Windthorst Road.(KAUZ News Channel 6)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement responded to a incident on Old Windthorst Road and Sunnyside Lane during a pursuit on the evening of Feb. 20.

Crews on the scene said a Wichita County Sherriff’s vehicle was flipped during the wreck.

Our team has reached out to the Wichita County Sherriff’s Office as well as Wichita Falls DPS.

Stick with News Channel Six as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
Horton Classic Car Museum to close
Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen
Wichita Falls
SNAP benefits to change amounts in March

Latest News

The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
Horton Classic Car Museum to close
Wichita Falls
SNAP benefits to change amounts in March
Duncan Regional Hospital gives heart health awareness tips
Duncan Regional Hospital gives heart health awareness tips
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week