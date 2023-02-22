Apache Rattlesnake Festival returns April 13

APACHE, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Apache Rattlesnake Festival will happen in Apache, OK on April 13 through April 16.

The Festival allows festival-goers to take a hands-on approach to gathering rattlesnakes or allows them to remain safely behind glass while viewing these predators.

The Apache Rattlesnake Festival is known for its rattlesnake round-ups but also features an array of activities for the whole family. This festival is in Apache and has a carnival, plenty of games, more than 250 vendors, and fair food.

This is the 39th year of holding the rattlesnake festival on the streets in Apache, and it has grown to 250 vendors.

The following is a schedule of events:

Thursday, April 13, 2023

The flea market opens at 8 a.m.

Sam’s Amusement park at 6 p.m.

Snake pit, butcher shop, picture booth, & fried snake shack from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tito Lindsey Band and Dylan McDonald on stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 14, 2023

The flea market opens at 9 a.m.

Guided snake hunt at 10 a.m.

Snake pit, butcher shop, picture booth, & fried snake shack open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guided snake hunt at 2 p.m.

Kowboy Kal’s rope tricks at 4 p.m.

Sam’s Amusement park at 6 p.m.

Chad Todd Band on stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

The flea market opens at 9 a.m.

Best dressed cowgirl & cowboy contest from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Guided snake hunt and Sam’s Amusement park at 10 a.m.

Snake pit, butcher shop, picture booth, and fried snake shack open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Myron Beeson on stage from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Men’s fancy war dance competition from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Verla Thompson Memorial Women’s competition from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kowboy Kal near the stage from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

77th Army Band on stage from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Guided snake hunt at 2 p.m.

Dani Carson on stage from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lions Gym Gymnastics from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Overtime 30 on stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Church service on stage with pastor Brandon Manley at 9 a.m.

The flea market opens at 10 a.m.

Snake pit, butcher shop, picture booth, & fried snake shack from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam’s Amusement park at 12 p.m.

The Dalby family from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tone Gyah Dee on stage at 2 p.m.

Kowboy Kal near the stage at 4 p.m.

The Apache Rodeo Arena will be open on both Saturday and Sunday.

