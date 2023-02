BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett Meals on Wheels received a $2,177.33 donation from Overton Ray Elementary Students on Feb. 22.

From their Facebook, they said the check from the Student to Student’s “Bring the Change, Be the Change” coin drive.

The final total has the potential be more than $2,400.

