Cooler air moves in Thursday & Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday night, we will have a low of 44° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 65° with sunny skies. Then Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return Friday and last through the weekend. Friday, we will have a few showers and thundershowers in the forecast.

Friday does appear to be much cooler. We will have a high of 44° with overcast skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 38° with overcast skies. A warm front will cause showers and thunderstorms to develop on Saturday. We will have a high of 55° on Saturday. However, on Sunday, we will have a high of 75°. Severe thunderstorm chances look to return Sunday night.

