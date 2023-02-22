Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cooler air moves in Thursday & Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday night, we will have a low of 44° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 65° with sunny skies. Then Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return Friday and last through the weekend. Friday, we will have a few showers and thundershowers in the forecast.

Friday does appear to be much cooler. We will have a high of 44° with overcast skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 38° with overcast skies. A warm front will cause showers and thunderstorms to develop on Saturday. We will have a high of 55° on Saturday. However, on Sunday, we will have a high of 75°. Severe thunderstorm chances look to return Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional counselors will be on campus to help students and staff as needed.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns death of Hirschi student
WF files legal action against homeowner
WF files legal action against homeowner
Wichita Falls
SNAP benefits to change amounts in March
Vehicle flipped during wreck on Windthorst Road.
WCSO vehicle flipped near Windthorst Road
The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
Horton Classic Car Museum to close

Latest News

weather
Cooler air moves in Thursday & Friday
Storm chances remain in the forecast
KAUZ WX
Storm chances return Tuesday night
weather
Thunderstorm chances return Tuesday night