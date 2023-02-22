DPS arrests Montague County man on Texas 10 Most Wanted list

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement officials arrested a Montague County man on Feb. 13 who was on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders list.

36-year-old Jerry Alan Neiss was arrested in Bowie by Texas DPS Special Agents, along with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office and Bowie Police Department.

In 2019, Neiss was reportedly convicted of indecency with a child by contact after an incident involving a 13-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to two years of confinement.

Texas DPS officials said Neiss had been wanted since October of 2021, when the Montague County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Another failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements warrant was then issued in October 2022.

Neiss remains jailed in Montague County on bonds totaling $55,000.

