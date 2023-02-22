Firefighters battle Iowa Park apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire in Iowa Park early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East Highway Street.

The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department said the two-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Firefighters were reportedly able to save a puppy, but the building will likely be a total loss.

The Iowa Park VFD, Wichita West VFD, Sheppard AFB Fire Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Park Police Department all responded to the scene.

