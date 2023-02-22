Email City Guide
Firefighters battle Iowa Park apartment fire

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire in Iowa Park early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of East Highway Street.

The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department said the two-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Firefighters were reportedly able to save a puppy, but the building will likely be a total loss.

The Iowa Park VFD, Wichita West VFD, Sheppard AFB Fire Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Park Police Department all responded to the scene.

