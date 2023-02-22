Former Wichita Co. deputy takes plea deal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Wichita County deputy on trial for several charges took a plea deal on Wednesday.

Brett Brasher pleaded guilty to felony offenses of violation of civil rights of a person in custody and solicitation of prostitution, in addition to six counts of the misdemeanor offense of official oppression.

Brasher was sentenced to 10 years for one felony and two years for the other, as well as a year in the county jail for each misdemeanor. The sentences were then suspended and Brasher was placed on a five-year period of community supervision.

“We take seriously the safety and security of those confined in our jail system,” First Assistant Dobie Kosub said. “Illegal behavior by those sworn to uphold the law won’t be tolerated. This defendant violated the trust the public placed in him and he is being held accountable.”

In a news release, Kosub said Brasher “cooperated with authorities by providing information regarding a high-value target in an on-going investigation by the DPS and Wichita County DAO.”

Brasher reportedly surrendered his Texas Peace Officer’s license for life as a result of his sentencing, and he will not hold a position in law enforcement again.

The case was handled by lead prosecutor Joseph Vrechek.

According to an indictment, between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2, 2021, Brasher is accused of inappropriately touching at least one person while he was acting in his capacity as a deputy.

The indictment also alleges he made unwanted sexual advances and sexually harassed people while acting as a deputy from August through October of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.