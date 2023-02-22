Funeral home announces cemetery cleanup

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home & Memorial Park announced a cemetery cleanup that will happen in March.

The large-scale cleanup will happen Monday through Friday starting on March 1 and ending on March 14.

Hampton Vaughan wants to inform the community that flowers and other items left on gravestones will be cleaned up throughout this time. They ask if the community has family members in the Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery, to collect items left on graves before the cleaning begins.

Hampton Vaughan is not discarding any items that are cleaned up, but want the community to be aware before the cleanup date in March.

To ask questions, you can call Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home at (940) 767-1770.

