Horton Classic Car Museum closes early due to safety concerns

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Horton Classic Car Museum in Nocona has permanently closed its doors to the public three days before it was originally scheduled to close.

The museum was initially scheduled to be open until Feb. 25, 2023, but is closing effective immediately due to safety concerns.

In a Facebook post, Museum officials said the car collection has been sold and the early closure is due to fumes from the car exhausts.

