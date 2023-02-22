Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Horton Classic Car Museum closes early due to safety concerns

The Horton Classic Car Museum in Nocona has permanently closed.
The Horton Classic Car Museum in Nocona has permanently closed.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Horton Classic Car Museum in Nocona has permanently closed its doors to the public three days before it was originally scheduled to close.

The museum was initially scheduled to be open until Feb. 25, 2023, but is closing effective immediately due to safety concerns.

In a Facebook post, Museum officials said the car collection has been sold and the early closure is due to fumes from the car exhausts.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional counselors will be on campus to help students and staff as needed.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns death of Hirschi student
WF files legal action against homeowner
WF files legal action against homeowner
Wichita Falls
SNAP benefits to change amounts in March
Vehicle flipped during wreck on Windthorst Road.
WCSO vehicle flipped near Windthorst Road
The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
Horton Classic Car Museum to close

Latest News

Burkburnett Meals on Wheels receives donation
Burkburnett Meals on Wheels receives donation
Funeral home announces cemetery cleanup
Funeral home announces cemetery cleanup
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home announces cemetery cleanup
Cemetery
STEAM Spring Break Camp will be held Mar. 13-17
RBNC Steam Camp Interview