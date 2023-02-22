Jury selection begins for James Staley’s murder trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The jury selection started Wednesday for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

James Staley III is suspected of the crime. His trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Tarrant County Judge Everett Young.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.