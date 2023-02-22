Southwest Rotary makes donations to WFISD schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Southwest Rotary Club donated to three Wichita Falls ISD schools; Fain Elementary, Booker T. Washington and Haynes Elementary.

The three schools will use the grant money for different reasons.

Fain Elementary plans to use use their funds to advance the coding program at their campus.

Booker T. Washington plan to use the funds for their mentor program.

Haynes Elementary plan to put their funds toward new playground equipment.

