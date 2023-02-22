Storm chances remain in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 76° with a 60% chance of storms before sunrise. However, another thing to mention about Wednesday, it will be very windy. We will have strong winds out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph. On Wednesday night, we will have a low of 47° with clear skies. On Thursday, we will have a high of 63° with mostly sunny skies. Then Thursday night, we will have a low of 34° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return Friday and last through the weekend. Severe thunderstorm chances look to return Sunday night.

