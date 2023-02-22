Storm chances return Tuesday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday night, thunderstorm chances return to Texoma. We will have a 60% chance of storms. A few of these storms may become severe in intensity. Hail and high winds will be the main threats tonight. On Wednesday, we will have a high of 75° with a 60% chance of storms before sunrise. However, another thing to mention about Wednesday, it will be very windy. We will have strong winds out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.

On Thursday, we will have a high of 64° with mostly sunny skies. Then Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return Friday and last through the weekend. Severe thunderstorm chances look to return Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.