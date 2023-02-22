United Supermarkets to host hiring event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family will host a hiring event at The Colonial Church for the new United Supermarkets location in Wichita Falls.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. It will run again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

These new positions will offer weekly pay, flexible scheduling, college saving plans, as well as full-time and part-time employment options.

The new United Supermarkets store will be located at 2720 SW Parkway. Until the new store is ready for its grand opening later this spring, new team members will have the opportunity to work and earn money learning on the job at other store locations.

Interested candidates can text “UNITEDJOBS” to 433-00 to apply ahead of time. Candidates can also fill out an application upon arrival at the event.

On-the-spot interviews will be available with the chance for a job offer on the same day.

