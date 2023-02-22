Email City Guide
WF files legal action against homeowner

By Spencer R. Smith
Feb. 21, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls voted in agreement to take legal action against a homeowner.

The city has apparently spent several years of attempting to get a local home owner to remove the piles of garbage from their yard, with no progress reported.

The board will now consult their legal team on how to move forward. The trash that he city has been attempting to remove includes several barrels of standing water, rotting food and flammable objects.

The city decided the trash created a hatchery for insects and a fire hazard for the neighborhood.

