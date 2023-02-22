Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls ISD mourns death of Hirschi student

Additional counselors will be on campus to help students and staff as needed.
Additional counselors will be on campus to help students and staff as needed.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is mourning the death of a Hirschi High School senior.

Jesiah Gardner died unexpectedly on Tuesday, according to a WFISD Facebook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time,” WFISD officials said. “This tragic loss touches the hearts of many in our community. We will continue to reach out to support the family and respect their privacy as they grieve.”

WFISD officials said Gardner was active in the Hirschi band and ROTC. Additional counselors will be on campus to help students and staff as needed.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF files legal action against homeowner
WF files legal action against homeowner
Wichita Falls
SNAP benefits to change amounts in March
Vehicle flipped during wreck on Windthorst Road.
WCSO vehicle flipped near Windthorst Road
The Horton Classic Car Museum will permanently close its doors to the public.
Horton Classic Car Museum to close
.
United Supermarkets to host hiring event

Latest News

STEAM Spring Break Camp will be held Mar. 13-17
RBNC Steam Camp Interview
STEAM Spring Break Camp will be held Mar. 13-17
River Bend Nature Center to hold STEAM Spring Break Camp
.
United Supermarkets to host hiring event
Rotary Club donates to three WFISD schools
Southwest Rotary makes donations to WFISD schools