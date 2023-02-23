Email City Guide
1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and several others wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

