Archer County to hold two town halls over new museum

ARCHER CITY, TEXAS (KAUZ) - The Archer County Museum and Arts Center will be holding two town halls to gather input on the future of a new museum.

The first town hall will be at the New KC Hall in Windthorst on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

The second town hall will be at the Royal Theater on March 23 at 6 p.m.

The museum was purchased from the county and turned into a nonprofit in 2020. Since then, a majority of the artifacts have been cataloged and moved into storage. Architects and engineers have assessed the old jail building, and exhibits have been designed and are traveling within Archer County.

“Transparency is very important to us. The Board thought the best way to open dialogue with the community was to host a few town halls,” Callie Lawson, the Executive Director of ACMAC said. “The museum will offer a variety of opportunities for the community, but to be truly beneficial to Archer County, we have to hear from them about what’s most important and intriguing to them.”

Each evening will have a short video presentation, then the floor will be opened for questions for Board Members Dan Haile, Mike Humpert, Jennifer Lindemann, Brad Mitchell, Jerry Phillips, and John Phillips.

More information about the town hall and other events can be found on the museum’s website at www.theacmac.org.

