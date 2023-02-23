Bike memorial placed to honor victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A ghost bike was placed to honor the memory of Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez on Feb. 22.

Martinez was struck and killed on Oct. 24, 2022, by an unknown motorist.

Bike Wichita Falls said on their Facebook that the ghost bike is a memorial and a reminder to the community to share the road.

Bike Wichita Falls said they will be participating in the National Ride of Silence on May 17 to honor Martinez as well as Nancy Beaver. Both were killed riding their bikes last year.

Any additional information regarding the accident can be given to the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.

