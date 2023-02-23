Christ Academy girls basketball finishes season in final four
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy girls basketball fell to Prestonwood Christian Academy - North in the TAPPS 1A state semifinals.
Final score: Christ Academy - 42, PCA (North) - 45
Head coach Justin Miller said even though the season did not end the way the team hoped, it was still a successful season.
“At this time of the year anything can happen,” said Miller. “That’s a good coached team over there. I thought we did enough to win but sometimes it doesn’t work out. We got better every single game.”
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.