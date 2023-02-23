Construction on Toyota of Wichita Falls nearing completion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new 30,000 square foot Toyota dealership is scheduled to open in Wichita Falls this year.

It’s a project that started about three years ago when AutoInc purchased the location in 2019. The state-of-the-art facility will feature a huge showroom, express oil change lanes and an expanded maintenance area with 16 service bays.

Dealership officials are excited for what Toyota of Wichita Falls will bring to the community.

“It’s going to be a big deal for the community,” Toyota of Wichita Falls general manager Aaron Medanich said. “This is going to be one of the biggest auto dealerships here in Texoma.”

Medanich said they plan to open in either late summer or early fall of 2023.

“Roughly right now, we employ around 34 employees,” Medanich said. “Once we move into the building, we look to employ around 45 to 50 and obviously that number will grow as we continue to grow.”

