Courts prepare for Texas Court Case Resolution Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement agencies and courts statewide are participating in the 2023 Texas Court Case Resolution Campaign Week on March 19 through March 25.

Agencies will step up efforts to actively resolve outstanding warrants beginning March 19.

The campaign is designed to target defendants with outstanding cases in participating jurisdictions including numerous counties, and justices of the peace and municipal courts.

Under Texas Law, individuals appearing before a court and making a good-faith effort to resolve outstanding Class C cases are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

If a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.

Individuals with outstanding cases are encouraged to contact the court to voluntarily resolve their cases before being compelled to appear in court.

More information can be requested by contacting the Wichita Falls Municipal Court at (940) 761-7880.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.