Hirshi prepares for one act play competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hirshi High School Theatre department is getting ready for their big competition of the school year, one act play.

“So every year approximately 2,000 schools compete across the state of Texas. It is a 40 minute cutting or 40 minute play done by each high school and you have seven minutes to set up 40 minutes to do your show, and seven minutes to tear down and a judge comes in and gives you a rating,” Hirschi High School Theatre Teacher Brandi Perkins said.

In other UIL competitions, like marching band, schools are given a rating of one through three but with one-act-play, each school is judged compared to the others, fighting between first, second, or third place.

Finding the right play is a tedious process.

“There is an approved playlist, a long list, and a short list. You can choose any one of those plays, as long as you get permission from the playwright or publishing company to do that play,” Perkins said.

Perkins said adaptability is the most important thing the students learn in one-act-play.

“Learning how to think on their feet, and learning how the basic idea of light and sound design so that when they move into a new space, they are comfortable in their knowledge, no matter what’s put in front of them,” Perkins said.

Chloe Scholer said she is excited to compete.

“One-act-plays are a lot different than a lot of the other plays that I’ve had and it really is a good way to be able to grow as an actor and just as a person and create a good family with the people that you’re around,” Scholer said.

Competitions begin in March and state finals will take place in Austin this April.

