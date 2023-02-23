Judge temporarily suspends Clay County Sheriff

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A motion to temporarily suspend Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was approved on Thursday at a hearing in Montague County.

That hearing was also held to hear a motion from the defense to disqualify the plaintiffs. That motion was denied by Judge Lee Gabrielle, senior justice of the Texas Second Court of Appeals.

The judge then heard the motion by the plaintiffs to temporarily suspend Lyde until a decision is made on a petition to remove him from office.

The petition came following new charges filed against Lyde of official oppression back in early January.

