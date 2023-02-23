Email City Guide
Man arrested after police chase ends near Sheppard AFB

Aaron Jacob Hickman Smith was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 23, 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Police Department said a man was arrested after a chase early Thursday morning began in Iowa Park and ended near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Aaron Jacob Hickman Smith was charged with evading arrest, theft of property and possession of a controlled substance.

Iowa Park Police Chief Steve Davis said the car was reported stolen from New Mexico, which is what led to the initial traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Smith entered Wichita Falls at speeds over 100 mph, according to court documents.

Smith remains jailed in Wichita County with bonds totaling $40,000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

