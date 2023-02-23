Man arrested after police chase ends near Sheppard AFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Police Department said a man was arrested after a chase early Thursday morning began in Iowa Park and ended near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Aaron Jacob Hickman Smith was charged with evading arrest, theft of property and possession of a controlled substance.

Iowa Park Police Chief Steve Davis said the car was reported stolen from New Mexico, which is what led to the initial traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Smith entered Wichita Falls at speeds over 100 mph, according to court documents.

Smith remains jailed in Wichita County with bonds totaling $40,000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.