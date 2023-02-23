Email City Guide
Midway ISD discusses 4-day school week

By Shawn O'Dell and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midway ISD is discussing the idea of a four-day school week.

If Midway ISD changes to a four-day school week school officials there say it could benefit teachers and school district employees who are commuting from all across Texoma.

“We have some teachers here who are interested in a four-day week because of the travel. We are rather a rural school, we’re fifteen minutes south of Henrietta, we are about a twenty-thirty minute drive from Jacksboro, we are a thirty-minute drive from Wichita Falls, we are a thirty-minute drive from Bowie so teachers that drive in, just savings on gas wear and tear on the vehicle would be beneficial for those teachers who are coming from another area,” Principal at Midway ISD Daniel Hutchins said.

School officials said making this transition would also be a tool to hire and keep teachers.

“You’ve got a number of teachers that have left the profession, and you’ve got people who have been disenchanted for one reason or another they’re concerned they’re worried about what the future holds and they do not know. A number of educators have left the field, and a lot of schools have started this school year with a shortage of teachers,” Hutchins said.

Midway ISD is not the only school debating this change as other districts have already decided on the four-day school week.

Petrolia CISD will start its four-day schedule next month and Graham ISD will make the switch next year.

