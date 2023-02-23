Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The teen who was reported missing Wednesday night has reportedly been found safe by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Xiaya Dijana Canada had reportedly been missing since about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said she was found at the Walmart on Greenbriar Road with an adult who had contacted her mother. She was reportedly seen entering a pickup truck that was stopped shortly afterward by an officer.

