Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe

This is a developing story.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The teen who was reported missing Wednesday night has reportedly been found safe by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Xiaya Dijana Canada had reportedly been missing since about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said she was found at the Walmart on Greenbriar Road with an adult who had contacted her mother. She was reportedly seen entering a pickup truck that was stopped shortly afterward by an officer.

Xiaya Dijana Canada, 16, went missing on Wednesday, February 22. (Source: WFPD)
