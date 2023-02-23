Email City Guide
WF to host UIL Basketball

(Mason Brighton - KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the Women and Men’s UIL 5A Region Basketball Tournaments.

The CVB and Wichita Falls ISD Athletic Department decided to host these events in Wichita Falls.

The women’s tournament takes place Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25. and the men’s tournament takes place Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4.

Both tournaments will be played at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The women’s tournament on Feb. 24 will feature Lubbock Monterey vs. Mansfield Timberview at 4 p.m. and Lubbock Cooper vs. Colleyville Heritage at 6 p.m.

The CVB said doors will open at 3 p.m. and there is no re-entry allowed between games.

The winners of Friday’s game will play Saturday at noon.

Tickets for all games are $10 at the door and children two and under get in free. In accordance with UIL Rules, no noisemakers, no thunder sticks, clappers, horns, whistles, balloons, or confetti are allowed.

