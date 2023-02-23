WF to officially change street name

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will officially change Cleveland Street’s name to Cleaver Street on Friday, Feb. 24.

The street name change is to honor Leroy Cleaver Jr. The late Mr. Cleaver has a long line of honors from his life including, a Congressional Gold Medal Award honoree for Tuskegee Airmen in World War II.

Cleaver was the first black civilian at Sheppard Air Force Base teaching aircraft hardware, missile corrosion, jet engine mechanics, and water and wastewater control. The street name change is a collaborative effort of several who felt the legacy of Mr. Cleaver deserved the honor.

The unveiling of Cleaver Street at the corner of Marconi and Cleveland St. will be at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.